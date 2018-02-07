Tennessee House leader wants new transparency in calculating cost of bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A top Tennessee lawmaker wants new openness in the calculations for what a bill may cost.

House Republican Leader Glen Casada calls his proposal one of the most important legislative bills this session.

He said what happened with the bathroom bill a few years “a prime example” of the problem.

“And that is just one,” Casada told News 2. “I and every member at some point — Republican and Democrat — have seen a number and saying, ‘How did this come about?'”

The fiscal note on the bathroom bill was estimated at a billion dollars because of a loss of federal school funds it was declared discriminatory.

The cost calculated by legislative fiscal lawyers was one of the reasons the bathroom bill eventually died in committee.

Rep. Casada now wants more transparency in the process of figuring out the cost of a bill–the so-called fiscal note.

He said the legislation the bill proposes to find out “who contributed to the idea of how much it’s going to cost and then the fiscal review committee will take this information back to the members and to the public.”

Casada said the calculations of a bill’s cost are spot-on at times from a “great staff,” but there are enough examples of raised eyebrows where he says process needs transparency of who had input–and who did not.

Rep. Casada offered more detail in letter later he sent to House members.

Below are the four major goals he listed in the letter:

It requires fiscal review staff and anyone submitting information to fiscal review to cite their sources and provide fiscal review staff with any information they deem necessary to accurately complete a fiscal note. It requires the Fiscal Review Committee to set up an appeals process for members. It requires, by joint agreement of the Fiscal Review Chairs, any Commissioner, CFO, or liaison from a state government agency to come and testify before the Fiscal Review Committee about any fiscal information provided by the agency. It allows for more legislative input into the budget process by adding dedicated budget staff members and empowers the legislature to create their own budget. It also gives the legislature more tools to analyze the budget proposed by the governor.

The House Republican leader hopes the fiscal note bill is heard next week in committee.