Sumner County man charged with vehicle theft, attempted theft

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators in Sumner County say a man abandoned a stolen vehicle in an attempt to steal another vehicle that the owner refused to give up.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Portland police said officers took a report of a vehicle stolen from North Russell Street near Gibson Street.

Deputies with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office quickly found the vehicle disabled on Highway 76.

Police said Jesse James Fleming, 20, had abandoned the vehicle and was trying to steal another vehicle, when there was a confrontation between Fleming and that vehicle’s owner.

Fleming reportedly fled the scene but deputies were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Police said Fleming confessed to the crimes.

He was charged with theft, aggravated assault and burglary. Additional charges are pending.

Fleming is in the Sumner County jail on a $25,000 bond.