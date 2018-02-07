Latest StormTracker Forecast

Soggy mess early then a shot of colder air comes in.

Moderate to heavy rain at times early this morning with several thunderstorms mixed in. While severe weather is not part of our picture, torrential rainfall is causing very wet roads, equating to a slower commute.

Rain slowly shifts out mid-morning and is completely gone ahead of lunchtime. Following wet weather, colder air moves in. Therefore, temperatures begin the day in the lower 40s and end in the 30s by this evening.

Though cool on Thursday, the sun comes out and Friday should be a sure winner. Expect dry weather under sterling sunshine with a high near 60 degrees to round out the end of the week.

