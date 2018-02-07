Starwood redevelopment plan to go before Metro Planning Commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The $100 million proposal to redevelop the old Starwood Amphitheater site in Antioch will go before the Metro Planning Commission later this month.

The development, called Starwood Town Center, is scheduled for a vote by the MPC on February 22.

The final community meeting for the development was held Wednesday night at Cane Ridge Elementary School in Antioch.

Investor Ron Buck plans to build 200 townhomes, 150 senior housing units, 200 loft apartments, and retail and office space on the 65-acre site. There are also plans for a four-acre park, and a small acoustic amphitheater for intimate musical performances.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, representatives for the developer said they hope Starwood Town Center will feel similar to Lennox Village. Many neighbors seem supportive but have plenty of questions.

Jennifer Samardak lives a few minutes away. She attended the meeting Wednesday night to get more information.

“I’ve heard a lot about the heyday of Starwood. People talk about how it used to be. I think people are really excited to think of something going in there, so it’s not just this big, empty lot,” said Samardak. “But I think there’s also a lot of concern what’s going to go in there. So is it going to be commercial? Is it going to be residential? Is it going to be big box? Is it going to impact traffic? Anyone who has driven Murfreesboro Road during rush hour traffic knows it can take you 20 minutes to go half a mile sometimes. So I think that’s a really big concern too.”

If the planning commission approves the plan, the Metro Council will have to give another stamp of approval.

Developers say if the proposal is approved, they hope to begin breaking ground in six months to a year.