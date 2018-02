WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Williamson County will pay more in sales tax after a vote on Tuesday.

Results from the Williamson County Election Commission show the half-cent per dollar increase was passed by a nearly two to one margin.

The tax goes to the school district. The plan is to start to work on 12 new schools and begin extensive renovation projects for 13 more.

In all, a little more than 12,000 people cast ballots, which is less than a nine percent voter turnout.