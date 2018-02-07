Metro officer hit during ongoing standoff south of downtown Nashville

Click to watch live coverage from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police remain on the scene after an officer was hit during a standoff involving a barricaded man inside an apartment at the Tony Sudekum Apartments south of downtown Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the department received a call around 7 a.m. about shots being fired at the public housing community located in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

“Further investigation revealed that an individual was shooting into the ground near a woman and a child believed to be 11-years-old,” Aaron explained.

Police said the man, identified as Justin Jones, then went into an apartment, and barricaded himself inside where he remains.

“We have located the woman. She has told us the man was her boyfriend and he was firing shots as a result of some type of argument or dispute that the two had had earlier,” Aaron said.

Police said as officers were setting up a perimeter around the unit where the gunman had fled when there was at least one shot fired from the apartment.

“One officer was apparently hit in the shoulder, however, the round was non-penetrating,” Aaron said. “The wound did not enter his body. The bullet was non-penetrating.”

The officer, identified as Gerry Hutcheson, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police said at least two other shots have since been fired from the apartment and the SWAT team and ATF have responded to the scene. Aaron said no officers have fired their weapons.

“Negotiators will be attempting to contact this individual and try to get him to end the situation without anymore gunfire from him,” Aaron said.

News 2 reporters on the scene said they heard as many as 12 shots being fired.

A heavy police presence remains on the scene and Aaron said officers removed nearby residents away from the scene. Aaron said there was one apartment that it was unsafe for the family to leave so those residents are sheltering in place with an officer.

“I woke up a little after 6 a.m. and the first thing I heard was a little after 7 a.m.,” one resident told News 2. “That’s when my grandkids just went outside to school, so I got up to look around but I didn’t see them. They were already gone. After that there was more shots, and then more shots and more shots. They kept shooting.”

Johnson Alternative School, Cameron College Prep School and Napier Elementary have been placed on lockout.

