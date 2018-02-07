Police: Man accused of home invasion attack on 95-year-old claimed he was high

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A self-employed mechanic accused of attacking a 95-year-old woman during a weekend home invasion reportedly told detectives he was on drugs and could not remember the assault.

Hopkinsville police said the victim called for help on Feb. 3 and said a man forced his way into her home on Tate Street, where he hit her in the head and demanded money.

Officers said the 95-year-old victim removed money from her sock and gave it to the attacker who took off with more than 100 dollars in cash.

During an interview with detectives, police said 52-year-old David Lee Quarles admitted to breaking into the home and robbing the victim but claimed he did not remember assaulting her because he was under the influence of crack cocaine.

Quarles was booked into the Christian County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree robbery.