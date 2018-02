NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Midtown store was broken into early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Metro PCS store on the corner of Charlotte Pike and 15th Avenue North.

Metro police said a man and woman smashed a window and took a phone that was on display.

No additional information or suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.