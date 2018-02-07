PHOTOS: Barricaded subject south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a barricade subject Wednesday morning just south of downtown Nashville.
Barricaded subject south of downtown Nashville
Barricaded subject south of downtown Nashville x
Latest Galleries
-
Pets of the Week for Feb. 5, 2018
-
Pets of the Week for Jan. 29, 2018
-
Pets of the Week for Jan. 29, 2018
-
Brush fires in Wilson County
-
Paige Hill
-
Pets of the Week for Jan. 22, 2018
-
Massive crash on snowy Interstate 40
-
Sinkhole closes Cookeville road
-
Animal rescue in Illinois
-
Arrest of Brett Clark, Valerie Wilson