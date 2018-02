A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Hualien, southern Taiwan. Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings after a strong earthquake hit near Taiwan’s east coast and killed at least four people. (Central News Agency via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, center back-facing, is briefed at the site of a collapsed building from an earthquake, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Hualien, southeastern Taiwan. Rescuers continue to search for dozens of unaccounted people for in several buildings damaged by a strong earthquake near the island’s eastern coast. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Hualien, southern Taiwan. Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings after a strong earthquake hit near Taiwan’s east coast and killed at least four people. (Central News Agency via AP)

Rescuers continue to search a collapsed apartment building following a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck late Tuesday night caused several buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A rescuer checks damage during a search operation at a collapsed apartment building following a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck late Tuesday night caused several buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Several steel pillars support to an apartment building collapsed and leaning after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck late Tuesday night caused several buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Rescuers work on a search operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck late Tuesday night caused several buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A rescue team searches for the missing in a collapsed apartment building in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Wednesday, Feb. 7 2018. A strong earthquake struck eastern Taiwan late Tuesday night.

Rescuers work on a search operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck late Tuesday night caused several buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Hualien, southern Taiwan. Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings after a strong earthquake hit near Taiwan's east coast and killed at least four people. (Central News Agency via AP)

Rescuers carry a victim recovered from a collapsed building following a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck late Tuesday night caused several buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Rescuers continue to search a collapsed apartment building following a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck late Tuesday night caused several buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)