Mt. Juliet city leaders take aim at gun store security

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – City leaders in Mt. Juliet are taking aim at gun store security, but store owners say a remedy is not that simple.

The breaking point for city commissioners was a burglary back in November where 18 guns were stolen from nRange on Lebanon Road.

“We’re in no way against gun stores. I personally own guns,” said Brian Abston, District 4 Commissioner. “We just decided that guys, this is crazy. We have to get something done about this because we don’t need these out there.”

Since 2013, there have been nine gun store burglaries city wide with 65 guns stolen.

“Break-in is one thing. Getting the guns is another, and then when they’re out on the street, it makes it hard on everybody,” added Abston.

Mt. Juliet leaders are considering a possible change in city codes, making it mandatory for gun stores to put bars in their windows and doors.

Ted Murrell, manager of nRange, says these bars are a costly, ineffective security measure.

“When people are stealing cars and driving them through your building, the bars really do nothing,” he explained. “If someone is that desperate to get in the store, they’re gonna find a way in.”

In the weeks since the most recent break in, Murrell says he and staff have worked tirelessly to find a fix.

“Already added several layers of security,” he said. “Not only physically on the building, but also electronically.”

But Abston says it’s all about deterrence, and he hopes that gun stores will take the initiative.

“If they get broke into, they can fix the store, but it’s hard to fix when these guns are getting in criminal’s hands,” Abston said. “And they’re gonna do further ill will with them.”

While the city has no jurisdiction over what a store owner does inside his/her store for security, some commissioners hope these businesses will move to lock up their guns in a safe overnight after closing.