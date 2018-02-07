LaFleur lays out priorities for Titans offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He was one of the first coaches hired by Mike Vrabel, and now that the Titans entire staff has been assembled, offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur can get to work improving the offense.

LaFleur, who will be calling plays for the first time, is looking forward to the challenge of helping the Titans score more points and to generate big plays on offense, something that helped him take the Los Angeles Rams from worst to first this past season.

“It’s extremely difficult to dink and dunk down the field. Defenses are just too good. If you look at, statistically, the teams that are getting the chunk plays, the explosives are the teams that are gonna produce more yards, more points, and ultimately the yards really don’t matter. It’s about points so you gotta score enough points,” he said.

The Titans were 19th in the NFL last season, scoring just over 20 points per game. Without quarterback Marcus Mariota, they managed just 10 points against the Miami Dolphins.

While LaFleur said he likes the element of Mariota running with the football, the priority for the Titans offense is to keep him healthy and allow him to play an entire season.

“The first thing that we’re always going to be very consious of is how we’re going to protect the quarterback. That is the foundation. Everything is going to start with that in mind, so he’s gotta do a good job of being smart, and he’s such a competitor, you can see it one the tape as we’re going through where he’s fighting for some extra yards, where I’d rather him preserve himself and get down,” the offensive coordinator said.

LaFleur will be the third offensive coordinator for Marcus Mariota in his first four NFL seasons.