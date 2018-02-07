Inmate accused in recent bomb threat toward Bedford County offices

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man already in jail will soon be indicted on charges stemming from the recent bomb threat toward county offices in Bedford County.

The Shelbyville Police Department said Joseph Perez will face two counts of false reporting an impending bombing. The grand jury is expected to hand down the charges on Feb. 22.

Perez, a current inmate, is accused of phoning in the threats on Jan. 31 to avoid a sentencing hearing on unrelated charges.

“His actions were disruptive to both private and government offices and caused emergency response from several local and state agencies,” the police department said in a press release.

Further details weren’t known.