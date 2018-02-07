Ethics complaint will soon be filed against Mayor Megan Barry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ethics complaint is expected to be filed against Nashville Mayor Megan Barry Wednesday afternoon.

The complaint, which will be filed by Theeda Murphy on behalf of Community Oversight Now, comes exactly one week after Barry admitted to having an extramarital affair with her former head of security Sgt. Rob Forrest.

The group claims Mayor Barry’s relationship had a massive impact on her decisions when it came to Metro police officers, specifically in wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jocques Clemmons.

Murphy is a member of the Justice for Jocques Coalition.

“We feel that Mayor Barry may have been improperly influenced against the community oversight board due to her relationship with Sgt. Forrest,” the complaint reads.

In addition to the affair, the complaint also addresses other things involving the Metro-Nashville Police Department, including funding.

Barry said the affair began in 2016, not too long after she took office in late 2015. She said the relationship with Forrest has since ended. She remains adamant that nothing illegal took place during the pair’s affair.

News 2 reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and received the following statement:

Mayor Barry has taken policy positions she believes are in the best interest of the entire community based on staff and community input. The COB legislation was deferred indefinitely by the Metro Council and only five of 39 members voted in favor of bringing it back for consideration. The Mayor’s Office has been working with the Policing Project to bring them to Nashville to help facilitate conversations with many issues related to policing, including greater community involvement. We hope that those conversations will help to inform conversations about community oversight. We will cooperate with any investigations into the matter of the Mayor’s relationship.

Click here for complete coverage of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.