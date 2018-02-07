Drivers beware: Freezing fog may create patches of black ice on roads overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) The National Weather service is warning drivers to beware of black ice due to freezing fog.

Cold air is moving into the region tonight and when it mixes with moisture left over from Wednesday’s rain, patches of freezing fog may form near lakes and rivers.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s by morning, setting us up for hazardous conditions.

This could cause a thin layer of ice on bridges and overpasses, creating dangerous driving conditions during the Thursday morning rush hour. Drivers are advised to be extra careful and avoid hitting black ice.

The good news is that icy conditions will quickly disappear as temperatures rise into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.

