Cookeville’s only Krispy Kreme closes without notice

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The only Krispy Kreme store in Cookeville has shuttered it doors, reportedly without notice.

Mayor Ricky Shelton said on Facebook early Wednesday morning that he drove to the corporate-owned store at 6 a.m.

Shelton says he was met by a man who reportedly identified as the southeast market manager, saying the closure was a “corporate business decision.”

“The city did not receive any notification of the closing,” the mayor goes on to say.

“I’m more sad for the employees, our citizens, who were not given a notice or warning,” he continued.

Shelton also wrote that employees showed up to work and didn’t have a job.

“The hot sign is off in a very COLD way to their Cookeville employees,” the mayor continued.

News 2 reached out to Krispy Kreme’s cooperate offices asking why the store shuttered so suddenly and for clarification on when and if employees were told.

In a brief statement, the company responded, “We closed our Cookeville shop today. We thank our employees for their hard work and service. We also thank our customers and neighbors for their business.”