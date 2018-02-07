Body found at Memphis police impound lot 7 weeks after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn (WATN) – The Memphis Police Department said a man was found dead inside a utility van at an impound lot more than six weeks after he was shot.

“There’s a lot of questions that I just don’t have answers,” said Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings. “As you can probably see I am visibly upset about this situation and I will reassure the victims’ family, the victim and public that we will get to the bottom of this.”

The shooting originally occurred on Dec. 18. Memphis police said two men were sitting in a car when they were approached by three men who tried to rob them. When the victims refused, that’s when they were shot.

Rallings said the first victim, a 47-year-old man, was shot multiple times and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 55-year-old man, was sitting in the passenger seat and was not injured during the shooting.

The department sent out a tweet at 11:07 p.m. Saying, “Offcs are on the scene of a shooting @ 3084 Tale. Offics. Located a male who has been shot and xported in critical condition. There is no suspect info. available at this point.”

Rallings said due to the 47-year-old man’s injuries police were not able to conduct a follow-up interview until Jan. 22, a day before he was released from the hospital.

Authorities said when he went to pick up his van on Monday, a dead body was found in the rear of the vehicle.

“This incident is unacceptable and should never have happened,” said Rallings. “I want to ensure that our internal investigation will be thorough and if it found that a policy was violated, corrective action or disciplinary action will be taken. The victims deserve better. The family members of the victims deserve better and our citizens deserve.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators would only say he is a Hispanic male who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

“We will get to the bottom of this,” said Rallings.