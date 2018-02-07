After increase in car thefts by juveniles, Wilson County is fighting back

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says the crime that saw the biggest increase in 2017 was juveniles stealing cars. Deputies say the crime incidents more than doubled.

Now, Wilson County law enforcement has made fighting the issue a major priority.

“These juveniles are going to neighborhoods and subdivisions and they’re going at night time,” said Lt. Scott Moore. “They’re opening the door about an inch or two, and if they hear a dinging sound, it lets them know the keys are in the car.”

Moore says if the teen suspects hear that sound, they’ll jump in and steal the car. If not, they’ll head to the next car.

He says the thieves primarily use the stolen cars for joy riding or as a mode of transportation. However, investigators are looking into possible ties to gangs.

Moore told News 2 the teens are coming to Wilson County from Davidson County, including Lakewood and Antioch, and cities within Wilson, including Lebanon and Watertown.

“They’re going around and not only stealing vehicles in Wilson county but surrounding jurisdictions as well,” he explained.

Wilson County resident Robin Majors had his SUV stolen from his driveway back in August. Deputies found it a week later.

“I think they ran it through weeds and bushes. There were scratches all down the side,” Majors showed News 2 pictures of the damage. “There was candy and cigarette butts and neither me or my wife smoke. They just trashed the car.”

Majors says a 15-year-old from Watertown stole the car.

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies say there had been a rash of car thefts by juveniles in the Gladeville neighborhood where Majors lives. Now, he and his neighbors have installed security equipment and better lighting.

“We moved to a rural area where people don’t lock their cars,” said Majors, “let alone our back doors, which we do now.”

The sheriff’s office says this type of crime can largely be prevented. They’re urging people to bring in all valuables and not to leave their keys in their cars, even to warm them up.