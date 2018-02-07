Accused serial conman arrested again in Smyrna for defrauding businesses

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man claiming to sell candy bars to benefit children with autism was arrested after allegedly stealing credit card information.

Now, he’s in trouble again after he allegedly of took advantage of more people, this time in the name of cancer research.

The suspect, Clifton Odell, has come up with all sorts of money-making schemes, but his crime spree came to an end Feb. 3.

Smyrna police call him a conman.

“Yes, he’s a conman,” Det. Allan Nabours said. “He talks a good game, he acts likes what he knows what he’s talking about when he goes in to talk to these people, and convinces them he’s collecting for charity.”

He’s seemingly made a business out of taking advantage of innocent people .

“Under the pretense that all these monies that he’s collecting is going to children with autism, breast cancer awareness, or something alike,” Nabours told News 2.

As we reported last week, Odell was accused of scamming several businesses in Smyrna while selling chocolate candy bars in the name of autism. Several victims paid with their bank card and later discovered unauthorized charges to their accounts.

“Especially when you find out that this gentlemen has been using all the money he’s collecting, cash wise, to pay for his hotel room, his food, gas in his car, and taking people’s credit cards and charging up large amounts on those,” the detective said.

But there are more victims all over Rutherford County in Murfreesboro. Several businesses thought they were buying City Saver ads for cancer research, but it turns out that was a scam, too.

Odell has left a trail of victim in at least 20 states.

“So far we got as far as the Tennessee area, we’ve got victims in Smyrna, La Vergne, and Murfreesboro,” Nabours said. “He said they first got into the Middle Tennessee area in the first part of October and stayed in Antioch, so I’m sure we have victims there as well. We don’t have any identified as of yet.

Nabours is facing three counts of fraudulent use of a credit cards and three counts of identity theft, but more charges could be coming.

Odell has committed similar crimes in New Mexico before making a run for it.

“He left New Mexico sometime in August, the first part of August of 2017, because he knew he had warrants for his arrest in New Mexico, and started traveling through 20 states, including Tennessee,” Det. Nabours told News 2.

Odell will be extradited back to New Mexico for fraud charges, similar to the crimes he committed here in Tennessee.