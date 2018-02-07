2 sought after Hendersonville woman robbed at gunpoint

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night in the parking lot of a Hendersonville apartment complex.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Monthaven Apartments.

Hendersonville police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by two men with guns.

One of the suspects took her purse before they both ran away, according to police.

Hendersonville police released a sketch of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.