2 Gives Back – Mounted Patrol Division of Metro Nashville Police Department

This year marks 20 years since the Mounted Patrol Division was formed. The division was created the same time the Tennessee Titans came to town.

Primarily, the officers and their animals are used to control large crowds, however, they also make appearances at schools and other community gatherings.

In 2017 the Mounted Division worked more than 150 events ranging from CMA Fest to the Stanley Cup Finals, and even neighborhood watch meetings.

The horses are used to push crowds a certain direction, and it helps the officers see over the crowd. During Christmastime, you may actually see some of the Mounted Patrol officers in parking lots to deter thieves from breaking into cars.

The officers also tend to the horses each day. They feed, bathe, clean the stalls, cut hay and handle every single job at the stalls.

Becoming an officer in the mounted patrol is a grueling process, too. It takes 150 hours in the saddle before you can actually work an event. The horses are also trained every single day inside their barn at the Ellington Agriculture Center.

Most of the horses are Tennessee Walking Horses, but the department does have one Quarter Horse. The department gets the horses from all over the southeast United States and comes from a very specific pedigree.

