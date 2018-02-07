16-year-old charged in shooting death of another Nashville teenager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a 16-year-old was arrested in the late January shooting death of another teenager.

Kevon Mayberry was taken to juvenile detention on Wednesday. His exact charges weren’t released.

Mayberry is accused of shooting and killing Thomas Howard, a 15-year-old Maplewood High School student, on Brookway Drive in the Bellshire Terrace neighborhood on Jan. 23.

Police previously said Howard was shot while outside near his home. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Mayberry is due in court for a hearing on Feb. 13. Further details have yet to be released.