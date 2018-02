NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in East Nashville.

It happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. at the Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road near Cahal Avenue.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive at this time. Further details weren’t reelased.

