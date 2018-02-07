13-year-old boy reported missing in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crossville police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this week.

Police said Dakoda Henderien was last seen in the area of Fourth Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

According to a release, Dakoda contacted his family on Tuesday, but he has not been heard from since.

Dakoda is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing white pants and a black and white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Det. Jason Wilson with Crossville police at 931-484-7231.