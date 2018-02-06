Warrants say North Carolina man impregnated biological daughter, planned to marry her

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants show they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.

Katie Rose Pladl was born in January 1998 to Steven Walter Pladl and her mother before she was legally adopted out-of-state.

According to warrants, when Katie turned 18, she used social media to reach out to her biological parents. After making contact with them, she moved to their home just west of Richmond, Virginia, in August 2016 and began living with her biological parents and their two other children.

Steven and his wife legally separated in November 2016 and she moved out, warrants say.

The wife told authorities that Steven slept on the floor of Katie’s room in the month before she moved out.

On May 23, 2017, the wife read in the journal of one of her children that Katie was pregnant and Steven was the father.

According to warrants, Steven told his other children to call Katie their stepmom.

Warrants also indicate the wife called Steven and asked him if he had impregnated their adult biological daughter. Steven told his wife he was the father of Katie’s child and that they planned to marry.

On May 31, 2017, the Henrico County Child Advocacy Center interviewed the Pladl’s two other children, who told the center that they had been told Steven was the father of Katie’s baby.

At some point after May 31, 2017, Katie and Steven moved to Wake County.

On Nov. 29, 2017, Henrico County police issued warrants for their arrest.

Steven and Katie were located at a home on Earlston Court in the city limits of Knightdale and arrested on Jan. 27.

A baby boy was with them when police located them. Warrants say the baby was born in September 2017.

Both Steve and Katie are being held at the Wake County Detention Center pending extradition to Virginia.

They are both charged with incest with adult, adultery and contributing to delinquency. They are jailed on $1 million bonds each.

Steven Pladl has since been released on bond but Katie remains in jail, court records show.

They made their initial court appearance on Monday, warrants show.