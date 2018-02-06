Tennessee upsets Kentucky 61-59 in Lexington

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lamonte Turner scored 16 points, and the 15th ranked Tennessee Volunteers won their sixth straight winning at 24th ranked Kentucky 61-59 Tuesday night.

It was the Vols first win at Rupp Arena since 2006, and it was their first sweep of the Wildcats since the 1998-99 season.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said he was confident from the beginning.

“We just feel like if we can play defense, it takes pressure off our offense and we just, I think they came in knowing it was going to be this type of basketball game,” he said.

Turner hit the shot of the night. With Tennessee trailing 58-56 and only 26 seconds remaining, he hit a 22-footer for a 59-58 Volunteer lead.

The Volunteers hit only 5 of 21 three-point field goals in the game, but Turner was 4 for 7. For Turner. it was a magical moment.

“As a kid, you dream of coming to Rupp Arena and winning games like this, hitting shots like that. It’s very big and exactly what I dreamed of,” he said.

Admiral Schofield iced the game with a dunk and only seconds to play.

Jordan Bowden had 13 points and Schofield 12 for the Vols, who won a game in which both teams shot 42 percent. Quade Green and Gilgeous-Alexander each had 15 points for Kentucky (17-7, 6-5).