Tennessee Titans add 3 more assistant coaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New Titans head coach Mike Vrabel finalized his first coaching staff with the addition of three more coaches Tuesday.

Terrell Williams takes over the defensive line after spending the last three seasons coaching the same spot for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins line boasted players like Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake, who registered 29 sacks.

Keith Carter has big shoes to fill on the offensive line, taking over for Hall of Famer Russ Grimm. Carter coaches running backs in Atlanta last season and was an assistant offensive line coach the two seasons before that.

Vrabel tapped the college ranks hiring Tony Dews as the Titans running backs coach. Dews comes in from West Virginia and has never coached in the NFL before. He coached for 20 years in college also spending time at Michigan and Central Michigan.