Study ranks Nashville traffic 27th worst across country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new study from traffic group INRIX shows traffic conditions in Nashville are improving.

Of all the cities in the world, Nashville is the 150th worst for traffic issues, which is actually an improvement from last year.

INRIX found Music City is the 27th worst for traffic out of all U.S. cities.

Los Angeles topped the list, followed by New York City and San Francisco.

MORE: New traffic study ranks Nashville’s traffic among worst 25 in country

Also improving is the average time a person sits in Nashville traffic—down to 33 hours a year compared to 34 last year.

The city of Nashville lost nearly $520 million last year due to traffic factors, including lost time and additional fuel costs.

Other Tennessee cities who made the list were Chattanooga, which came in 64th and Memphis, coming in at 89th.

Click here to read the study.