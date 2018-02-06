Latest StormTracker Forecast

Cloudy, cool day ahead of a big rain machine.

While temperatures hover in the 40s, a few could top off around 50 this afternoon under an overcast sky. By this evening, a storm coming out of Texas takes aim on our area.

Several showers break out during the evening with periods of rain become widespread early Wednesday morning, even several thunderstorms are possible. In other words, the Wednesday early commute will be a total mess.

Due to how hard the rain comes down, there could be several areas with isolated flooding. Rain wraps up in the afternoon, leaving totals around 1-3 inches. We will keep an eye on this closely.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.