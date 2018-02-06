Metro Council committee will be formed to investigate Mayor Barry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council approved Tuesday night a resolution to create a special committee to investigate the mayor’s travel expenses and overtime.

The resolution needed 3/4 of the votes, which is 30 total, and it got the support.

Mayor Megan Barry’s travel expenses and overtime were called into question once she announced her affair with the former head of her security detail last week.

The special committee will look into whether or not those expenses and travel related to her affair. Click here to see the full resolution being discussed.

“It’s the right thing to do; it’s checks and balances 101. There are three branches of government, and unfortunately we’re all dragged into allegations regarding our chief executive, and it is our job to, without prejudice or emotion, to gather the facts,” said said Bob Mendez, Metro Council Member At-Large.

News 2 reached out to Mayor Barry for comment. Her director of communications, Sean Braisted, stated, “We welcome any investigations into this matter.”

News 2 also learned Tuesday an internal auditor with the city was asked to look into whether any Metro ethics rules were violated by Mayor Barry or Sgt. Robert Forrest, with whom she had the affair.

An investigation is also being conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after the District Attorney General asked it to look into whether whether the mayor and/or others violated any criminal laws during the course of the relationship.

Just one day ago, the mayor’s office addressed Barry’s expenses and travel after receiving multiple requests to disclose that data dating back to when she took office. Two documents were released — Travel Expenses from Start of Administration and Mayor Barry Travel Total Travel Schedule— and the mayor’s office said, “We believe that at no time did Mayor Barry or Sgt. Forrest ever attempt to use taxpayer dollars to support their extramarital affair.”

