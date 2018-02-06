Rev. Enoch Fuzz calls for Mayor Megan Barry to resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A longtime pastor and community activist is calling on Mayor Megan Barry to resign.

It comes after the mayor admitted last week to an extramarital affair with the head of her security detail, who also retired.

“If the mayor stays in office, those important issues are put at risk. Even the big thing about the possibility that the great Amazon company would come here, those kinds of things are put at risk,” said Rev. Enoch Fuzz.

“The billions of dollars in investments that are being lost right now because we are distracted by this kind of thing. R-e-s-i-g-n. Not to insult, not to hurt, not to condemn, but for the good of all the people who are citizens of the city, including Megan,” he continued.

“Let’s move aside so that the world can see that our city is moving ahead,” Fuzz concluded.

So far, no council members have asked the mayor to resign. They have kept mum on the subject of her affair, despite some outcry from the public.

Tuesday night is the first meeting since the bombshell admission was made by Mayor Barry. It’s not known if it will be discussed.

