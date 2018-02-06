Pursuit of stolen truck ends in Nashville after chase reaches high speeds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –A high-speed police pursuit ended in Nashville early Tuesday morning after Metro police determined speeds had reached excessive amounts.

The pursuit of black Ford F-150 truck, which had been reported stolen, began in Madison.

The stolen truck stopped briefly during the chase to let out a passenger around 2:30 a.m., according to police. The passenger was taken into custody to be interviewed by police.

A short time later, the pursuit was terminated by Metro police due to the excessive speed of the truck.

The pursuit reportedly was ended near Gallatin and McGavock pikes.

No additional information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

From 2016 to 2017, there was an increase of 800 cars stolen in Nashville.