Power Wash: Heavy rain across Middle Tennessee Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rain comes rocking and rolling into Middle Tennessee as well as Southern Kentucky Tuesday evening.

Even a few storms generate overnight to early Wednesday morning. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

While wet weather causes an inconvenience on the roads and plans you may have, we could actually use it. Many areas are considered abnormally dry. However, moderate drought begins to spread in, with a higher category, severe drought showing up in southern Lincoln and Franklin counties.

Many locations are several inches of rain lower than average, but tonight’s event will help out.

A storm coming from Texas strengthens while delivering in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico before coming here. Showers begin to pop in during the evening commute. Rain remains light early.

Overnight to early Wednesday, intensity picks up with several rumbles of thunder along with torrential downpours. Severe weather is not part of the picture, but lightning and isolated pockets of minor flooding is possible.

Rain wraps up Wednesday morning before pushing east. General totals from 1-2 inches of rain with a few locations picking up as much as 3 inches.

