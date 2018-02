NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a body was found at a North Nashville hotel Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 1360 Brick Church Pike at the Ravin Hotel.

A heavy police presence remains on the scene.

The person’s identity or cause of death was not immediately known.

Nearby John Early Middle School located at 1000 Cass Street was placed on a lockout as a precaution.

Refresh this page for updates.