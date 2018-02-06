PHOTOS: Confederate monument vandalized at Mt. Olivet cemetery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers was found vandalized at Mt. Olivet cemetery in South Nashville.

According to a historical marker at the site, the monument was established by women of Nashville and named Confederate Circle, which features a large obelisk.

The 45-foot obelisk marks the graves of some 1,500 Confederate soldiers, whose remains were moved there from Nashville-area battlefields. Seven Confederate generals are buried in or around the circle.

News 2 has reached out to the cemetery to learn more about the vandalism.

