Pets of the Week for Feb. 5, 2018

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
BooBoo and Rob (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Fiona–11-months-old–Female
Bonjour, I am Fiona.  I am a puppy with a lot of energy.  I would love to go on a long hike with you, or go for a nice jog with you.  I can also learn a lot of tricks from you.  Won’t that be just the best thing ever?  There is a reason why dog is a man’s best friend.  Can I be yours today?

Boo Boo–2-years-old–Male
Howdy, I am Boo Boo.  I am a little nervous at Metro Animal Care and Control, but that is only because there are so many unfamiliar sights, smells, and sounds.  Just give me some time with you in a quiet room and I will open up and be super affectionate.  I also love chewing on bones and toys.  So come look at me today!   I promise you, you would not be disappointed.

Francesca–4-years-old–Female
Hey y’all!  The name is Francesca.  I am a very pretty dog,  and would love to sleep in a big comfy bed with you.  I was a little shy when I first came in the shelter, but I am opening up.  I have also the cutest smile and a very wiggly butt!  I would love a home with you, so come look at me today!  Let us be lifelong friends.

Justice–8-uyears-old–Male
How do you do!  I am Justice.  I am a little older then some of these youngsters, but that just means I am wise and have loved longer.  I am a little nervous, but don’t let that scare you away. I was in something called Play group, where I got to play with other dogs in the play yard.  The Staff here at Metro Animal Care and Control said I did a great job, and got along with the other dogs.. That was a great day.  SO what are you waiting for?  Come adopt me today!

Rob–4-years-old–Male
What’s happening!  I am Rob.  I am a pretty black and white cat that likes head rubs.  All I am asking for is a place to sunbath in the sun to call my own.  I would also love to cuddle on the couch with you and watch Netflix with you.  SO what do you say!  Are you ready to have a friendship that lasts forever?

Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pets of the Week for Feb. 5, 2018