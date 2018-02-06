Pets of the Week for Feb. 5, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Fiona–11-months-old–Female

Bonjour, I am Fiona. I am a puppy with a lot of energy. I would love to go on a long hike with you, or go for a nice jog with you. I can also learn a lot of tricks from you. Won’t that be just the best thing ever? There is a reason why dog is a man’s best friend. Can I be yours today?

Boo Boo–2-years-old–Male

Howdy, I am Boo Boo. I am a little nervous at Metro Animal Care and Control, but that is only because there are so many unfamiliar sights, smells, and sounds. Just give me some time with you in a quiet room and I will open up and be super affectionate. I also love chewing on bones and toys. So come look at me today! I promise you, you would not be disappointed.

Francesca–4-years-old–Female

Hey y’all! The name is Francesca. I am a very pretty dog, and would love to sleep in a big comfy bed with you. I was a little shy when I first came in the shelter, but I am opening up. I have also the cutest smile and a very wiggly butt! I would love a home with you, so come look at me today! Let us be lifelong friends.

Justice–8-uyears-old–Male

How do you do! I am Justice. I am a little older then some of these youngsters, but that just means I am wise and have loved longer. I am a little nervous, but don’t let that scare you away. I was in something called Play group, where I got to play with other dogs in the play yard. The Staff here at Metro Animal Care and Control said I did a great job, and got along with the other dogs.. That was a great day. SO what are you waiting for? Come adopt me today!

Rob–4-years-old–Male

What’s happening! I am Rob. I am a pretty black and white cat that likes head rubs. All I am asking for is a place to sunbath in the sun to call my own. I would also love to cuddle on the couch with you and watch Netflix with you. SO what do you say! Are you ready to have a friendship that lasts forever?

Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pets of the Week for Feb. 5, 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fiona (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) BooBoo Francesca (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) Justice (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) Rob (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) BooBoo and Rob (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)