News 2 weather team attends National Weather Service’s media workshop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The News 2 weather team attended the National Weather Service’s media workshop on Tuesday.

The workshop is held each year and allows the Weather Service and the media to discuss weather topics and how they can work together to communicate with the public.

Severe weather warnings are often a big topic of discussion. On Tuesday, there were some special guests from the University of Tennessee, who are working with a project called “Vortex Southeast” in conjunction with the severe storms laboratory.

They are social scientists and are studying how the pubic receives and respond to severe weather watches and warnings. They had some interesting findings to report.

“Tennessee, as we know, has a higher chance of having warnings at night than a lot of parts of the country,” explained Dr. Lisa Reyes with the University of Tennessee. “The southeast has this in general, and one of our big takeaways is that people are a lot less likely to receive warnings at night as they are during the day.”

Dr. Kelsey Ellis, also with the University of Tennessee, added, “A majority of people think they are at least somewhat protected by hills in this portion of the country. I think it was about 80 percent that think they are somewhat protected by hills. Rivers, I think there was about 20 percent of people that think they are somewhat protected by rivers.”

Drs. Mason and Ellis want you to know that those are definitely myths and that you should heed warnings and take cover no matter what.

News 2’s Danielle Breezy, Jared Plushnick, Jeff Morrow and Davis Nolan all attended Tuesday’s workshop.