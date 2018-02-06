Nashville Soccer Club sells out Saturday’s game against Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s new United Soccer League team, Nashville SC, will make its hometown debut in front of a sold-out crowd.

The organization announced its first professional game in Nashville against Atlanta United is sold out.

“Saturday will be a memorable day for our sport of soccer and for our city,” said Nashville SC CEO Court Jeske. “The movement that has formed behind Nashville Soccer Club continues to snowball. Our fans have already secured over 5,000 season tickets and that number keeps growing as we build to our inaugural season.”

The game take place Saturday at First Tennessee Park at 3 p.m.

Season tickets can still be purchased at www.nashvillesc.com or call 615-457-8200.