Nashville police mapping reveals hot spots for stolen cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thieves are stealing Nashville cars in numbers not seen in a decade.

In January of this year, that trend has continued. More than 300 cars were taken last month compared to just over 200 stolen in January of 2017.

Metro police make their crime data available on a website called CrimeMapping.com.

A review of cars stolen in January shows trends in certain parts of Nashville.

In North Nashville, the area near Hadley Park, between 28th Avenue North and 31st Avenue North has been hit by car thieves at least 10 times.

More than a dozen cars have been stolen near Clarksville Pike and 18th Avenue North. In Madison, Gallatin Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard has been a common target, with at least 12 cars stolen.

In the Antioch area, there have been more than 15 car thefts along Bell Road.

Finally, along the Lafayette Street/Murfreesboro Pike corridor, from south of downtown to Briley Parkway, there have been more than 15 cars stolen.

Metro police emphasize that many of the cars stolen were easy targets.

According to a press release, the department says that from January 21 through January 27, 63 percent of the automobiles taken “were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.”

