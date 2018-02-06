Nashville man accused of murdering aunt inside their home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday night in the murder of his own aunt.

Joshua Gaines is accused in the death of Tivvis Garrison, 47, who was found dead this past Saturday inside their home on Cobble Street, not far from the Williamson County line just north of Holt Road.

According to police, Garrison was found dead after they were contacted by a family member who went to check the home after not hearing from her for several days.

It’s not clear when exactly she was killed, but Metro police said she died of multiple gunshot wounds to her head.

A motive wasn’t immediately known. Further details have yet to be released.