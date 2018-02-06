Murfreesboro man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a release, TBI agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography on a social media account.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined the social media account reportedly belonged to David Dehoff.

On Tuesday, agents executed a search warrant at Dehoff’s home where the 31-year-old man was arrested.

Dehoff is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Rutherford County jail, where he is being held on a $95,000 bond.