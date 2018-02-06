Mt. Juliet homeowner sets bait for car burglar, catches suspect on camera

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet man said he’s been a victim of a car break-in not once, but twice, and now has it captured on camera.

Andy Boerner said the incident happened on Jan. 31 shortly after 4 a.m., right in his own driveway.

Home surveillance video showed a person going from car to car, appearing to try and open several door handles.

After two failures, the thief finds success. Boerner said he purposely unlocked one of his cars in his driveway–bait he said the thief took.

“It’s just upsetting that you work hard, go to work every day, try to provide for your family, and then you have losers like this that obviously don’t have a job, they don’t work,” said Boerner. “They don’t deserve anything. They prey on the people that do.”

Boerner said the thief took off with a flashlight, some change, and a fidget spinner.

He added he hopes this sheds light on how anyone can be a victim of a car break-in.

Boerner said he reported the incident to police and is waiting to hear back.