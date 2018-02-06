Loaded handgun found in passenger’s carry-on bag at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A loaded handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag Tuesday morning at the Nashville International Airport.

According to a release, the Kel-Tec .380 caliber was discovered by the Transportation Security Administration at a checkpoint around 7:30 a.m.

TSA immediately alerted police of the gun. Police immediately took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

While firearms may be transported in checked baggage, as long as they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the tenth firearm discovered by TSA officers at the BNA security checkpoint this year. A total of 89 were found last year, up from 80 in 2016.