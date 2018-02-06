Forrest’s police-issued phone now in TBI’s possession after his retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The police-issued cell phone that belonged to Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s former head of security is now in the possession of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Sgt. Rob Forrest’s retirement from his position went into effect last Wednesday, the same day Mayor Barry admitted the two had an extramarital affair.

Also on that day, News 2 learned an attorney asked Metro police to preserve the data on Sgt. Forrest’s phone after he was expected to turn it in upon his retirement. Details on why weren’t clear.

District Attorney Glenn Funk asked the TBI to look into whether the mayor violated any criminal laws the day after the affair was made public.

Mayor Barry has been adamant that nothing illegal took place during the pair’s affair, which she said began a few months after she took office in late September 2015.

“Absolutely. There were no policies that were violated. There was no –nothing illegal happened,” she said.

