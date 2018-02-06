Former MTSU student gets 40 years for 22-year-old woman’s murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Middle Tennessee State University student will spend the next 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a 22-year-old woman inside her Murfreesboro apartment in 2015.

Brandon Bowling was arrested for Heather Maples’ death days after she was found lying face down on a mattress inside her apartment at the Cove of Center Point by a friend on the morning of August 7.

Ahead of his scheduled June 19 trial, Bowling agreed to plead guilty to second degree murder and aggravated rape. All other charges against him surrounding the case were dismissed.

He will serve 40 years at 100 percent for second degree murder and 15 years for aggravated rape. The time will run concurrently, meaning at the same time.

Once he’s released from prison, Bowling will have to be supervised for the rest of his life and register as a sex offender.

Maple’s mother, Jennifer Hunter, read an impactful statement to the court and said her daughter had a smile as big as the sun, and her fault was she had a bad habit of trusting people.

“I know where she is – she’s in heaven,” Hunter said. “She is looking down on us, she is smiling; she’s at peace, she’s not hurting anymore. She is our first thought in the morning and our last thought at night. There is not a day that goes by that Heather’s name is not mentioned in our home, and that’s the way it will be forever.”

Bowling was taken by to the Rutherford County jail and will be transported to the Tennessee Department of Correction.