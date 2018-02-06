Fate of Nashville’s transit plan could come down to the wire Tuesday night

News 2 will stream the Metro Council meeting live beginning at 6:30 p.m. Watch inside this story or click here from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vote for the future of Nashville is expected at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting

Council members will decide what to do with Mayor Megan Barry’s “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan. If it’s passed, the bill go to the ballots in May to let the people of Nashville decide if it becomes a reality.

There are 39 council members who will vote and 24 co-sponsors of the transit plan who will likely vote yes. It needs 21 votes to pass.

Many council members have said they’ll vote yes, while others are still undecided, meaning Tuesday’s vote could come down the wire.

After it passes, someone could make a motion to defer. It requires four votes to approve the deferral. If it’s deferred, there’s a chance the transit plan won’t make it to May’s ballot. Tuesday night is the last regularly scheduled meeting where council can vote for the referendum for it to end up on the ballot, but it’s not the last chance. A special meeting can be called in the next week to re-address it, but if that vote doesn’t happen this week or next, it won’t be filed in time for the public’s vote.

“Let’s Move Nashville,” which includes building an underground tunnel, a light rail system, and more rapid buses, will cost $5.2 billion, paid through a half-cent sales tax hike and surcharge on the business, hotel, and rental tax.