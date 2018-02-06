$17M approved to fund Nashville General Hospital through end of year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday night, the Metro Council approved to fund Nashville General Hospital in order to keep it open through the end of the year.

The money, amounting to give $17.141 million, will come from the city’s “savings account” and would include cuts to some departments.

A council committee called the Strategic Planning Committee will also be established.

The bill to help Metro General was filed by Councilman Steve Glover and At-Large Councilwoman Erica Gilmore in response to Mayor Megan Barry’s unexpected November announcement she was going to end in-patient care and have the hospital operate as an out-patient clinic, a move that led to months of debate and concern.

Many people in the crowd applauded once the decision was made.