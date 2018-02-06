OEM: Cleaning supplies prompted odor, evacuation of Columbia daycare

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A daycare in Columbia was evacuated for over an hour Tuesday afternoon due to a possible gas leak that turned out to be strong chemicals.

Mark Blackwood, director of Maury County Office of Emergency Management, said it happened at Christ Children’s Academy, a private school on Saturn Parkway.

News 2 obtained the 911 call made from the school. The caller said they noticed a smell coming from inside the building.

“It’s inside our big foyer, our ceilings are very high, but as you as you come in the door, I mean, it’s gotten strong within the last 5 or 10 minutes, like it’s coming through the vents almost,” the caller told dispatch.

Over 150 children were removed from the building as a precaution. Director Blackwood told News 2 buses were brought in to get kids out of the weather but keep them on site.

The building was cleared just after 4:30 p.m., and officials allowed the teachers and students back inside. Blackwood said authorities swept the school with atmospheric monitors that measure for harmful gasses. The entire building was negative.

It was determined the smell came from cleaning supplies mixed in too great of a concentration to clean the floors. It was not hazardous, and no one became sick.