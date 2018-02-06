87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday afternoon.

Donald Wilson’s wife called police after she returned to their home around noon and he was not there. He is believed to have left his home on foot.

Wilson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow Columbia jacket. He could also be carrying a lime green bag.

Wilson’s wife said she has no idea where her husband could be headed. Police said Wilson previously took a bus to Florida and was found by Orlando police.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to call Clarksville police at 931-645-8477 or their local law enforcement agency.