GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a Lynnville Dollar General at gunpoint Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the location on Highway 31 in Lynnville.

At least two people walked into the store armed with an AR-style rifle.

They fled the store in a dark-colored car.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff Department at 931-363-3505.